Vulcan shares plummet on first-half underlying profit decline

Managing director Rhys Jones said conditions have stabilised for his company. (Image: Vulcan)
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
Vulcan Steel lifted first-half profit 1% but that reflected the contribution from the recent $165 million purchase of Ullrich Aluminium, which disguised a 22% drop in profit when that was excluded. The result was considerably below analysts’ forecasts.The company said the decline in profitability of its businesses, excluding the aluminium business, reflected a 15% decline in sales volumes, increasing cost pressures and high financing charges.It doesn’t expect conditions to improve in the second half and there’s a risk the...
Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Partial fix found for major electricity outage

The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:20pm
Technology

Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 5:00pm

Energy

Scramble for Hawke's Bay power fix

Two main options are being explored to prevent Hawke's Bay and Gisborne being left without power, potentially for weeks.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
News in Brief

Up to 38,000 customers without power – Vector

 Crews had needed to stand down at times for their own safety.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Climate change

Weeks-long power loss feared for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne

A crucial substation has flooded on the outskirts of Napier, cutting off electricity to Hawkes Bay and Gisborne for "days to weeks".

Pattrick Smellie 12:09pm
Climate change

Pattrick Smellie: Floods make managed retreat policy urgent

Because they affect the country's largest urban population, the Auckland floods will focus minds on the need for policies to "manage retreat" from climate change impacts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am