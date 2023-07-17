Menu
Vulcan Steel warns of smaller profit on trickier Ullrich integration

Market conditions remained uncertain, said managing director Rhys Jones. (Image: Vulcan Steel)
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Vulcan Steel said its annual earnings expectations fell more than previously predicted as it spent twice as much on integrating Ullrich Aluminium into the business. The company said it expected to report net profit was between $86 million and $89m in the 12 months ended June 30, with the cost of integrating Ullrich coming in at $10m rather than the $5m the company had expected. That’s down from the forecast of $95m-to-$109m in Vulcan’s first-half result and the $124m reported in the June 2022 year. The steel and metal dist...
Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'
Retail

The brand is forecast to generate A$24m of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

Staff reporters 4:03pm
Markets

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 3:45pm
Policy

Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

On Monday, Jarden’s CommTrade recorded the last fixed trade at $48.50.

Ian Llewellyn 1:35pm
