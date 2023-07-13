Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

NZ invest $15.6m in joint geothermal venture with Indonesia

NZ invest $15.6m in joint geothermal venture with Indonesia
NZ is using its money and expertise to help Indonesia with geothermal energy. (Image: Contact)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
New Zealand has further committed to its joint geothermal energy programme with Indonesia.Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said it would help lower greenhouse gas emissions and benefit the wider Indo-Pacific region.The commitment of $15.6 million would help Indonesia achieve its renewable energy targets through the provision of technical assistance and capacity building across three key areas: regulatory frameworks, geothermal exploration, and increase workforce technical skills and capacity. The funding will be provided over the next five y...
NZX50 lifts ahead of long weekend on low volumes
Markets market close

NZX50 lifts ahead of long weekend on low volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily from lunchtime and closed at 12,013.43.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Policy

James Shaw concedes ETS decisions flawed in law

LCANZI argued that ETS settings failed to adequately address climate change targets.

Ian Llewellyn 6:15pm
James Shaw concedes ETS decisions flawed in law
Policy

Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time

There's been a 17% decrease in proven and probable gas reserves.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm
Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time