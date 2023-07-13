Menu
News in Brief

Patrick Strange retires from Mercury board

Patrick Strange is parting ways with Mercury. (Image: Mercury)
Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
Patrick Strange is ending a long association with Mercury as the company makes changes to its board.Mercury chair Prue Flacks said in a statement that Adrian Littlewood and Mark Binns will join the board from Aug 1 and Sept 1 respectively, with Strange confirming his intention to retire at the 2023 shareholders’ meeting, slated to be held on Sep 19.Strange has had a long career in the electricity and infrastructure sectors. He joined Mercury in 1997 and was appointed chief executive in July 1998. His work at Mercury included turning...
NZX50 lifts ahead of long weekend on low volumes
Markets market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily from lunchtime and closed at 12,013.43.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Policy

James Shaw concedes ETS decisions flawed in law

LCANZI argued that ETS settings failed to adequately address climate change targets.

Ian Llewellyn 6:15pm
Policy

Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time

There's been a 17% decrease in proven and probable gas reserves.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm
