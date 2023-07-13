Menu
News in Brief

Utilities Disputes commissioner moving on
Outgoing utilities disputes commissioner, Mary Ollivier. (Image: UDL)
Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
The chief executive and commissioner of Utilities Disputes (UDL), Mary Ollivier, is leaving the organisation in December after nearly four years in the role.UDL is the body that operates under legislation to provide a free service to resolve complaints about electricity, gas, water, broadband and telco services installation on shared property.Ollivier said the decision to leave was not an easy one, but the time was right to take up a new challenge.She said UDL did incredible work in a dispute resolution environment that wasn’t easy.&ldquo...
