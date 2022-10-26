See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Infrastructure

Watercare rebuffs Wayne Brown’s three waters reform demand

Pattrick Smellie

Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Watercare rebuffs Wayne Brown’s three waters reform demand
Wayne Brown will meet local government minister Nanaia Mahuta to discuss three waters reform today. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 26 Oct 2022
RELATED
Auckland’s water services business, Watercare, will keep working to prepare for the government’s three waters reforms, rebuffing a demand from newly elected mayor Wayne Brown that all work on the reforms should cease immediately.Instead, Watercare chair Margaret Devlin has informed Brown in a letter released yesterday that its “agree statement of intent” for 2021 to 2024 is “to continue to prepare our business, in collaboration with Auckland Council, for water reform by ensuring the company is in the strongest shap...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Australia sees higher debt, deficits even as spending curbed
Bloomberg | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Australia should keep its AAA credit rating, despite the Albanese government producing a first budget last night that includes higher spending on national insurance and debt servicing.

Markets
Vista sees annual revenue of $300m-plus in the picture as cinemas revive
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Vista aims to get between 1,600 and 2,400 sites on the new SaaS platform by the end of 2025, taking annual recurring revenue to between $175 million and $205m.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.