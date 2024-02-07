Menu
Wellington housing report under fire: Infrastructure Commission points out critical gaps

Wellington has enough infrastructure problems already. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
Wellington already suffers from infrastructure challenges, and restricting housing development in existing areas may worsen it.That’s the view of Geoff Cooper, general manager for strategy at the Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga, who commented to BusinessDesk expressing surprise at recommendations made by an independent hearings panel (IHP) convened to hear submissions on a proposed district plan put forward by the Wellington city council.The plan, which provides for significantly more zoned housing capacity in the capital, incorpor...
