Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Why Luxon needs to stay the course on housing intensification

Why Luxon needs to stay the course on housing intensification
Christopher Luxon says a policy on intensification will soon be announced by Chris Bishop (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 27 May 2023
Politics is full of cliches and each cycle brings a new one, but here’s one which rolls around reasonably reliably every year: don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. Yet on housing, National party leader Christopher Luxon seems intent on not just throwing out the baby but trying to refill the bathtub with stale water long since flushed down the drain. During the first stop on his “Get NZ Back on Track” tour Luxon told people at a meeting in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead that he thinks “we&rsquo...
On the Money: INFINZ gives some glowing awards, out of Left Field, and more
On the Money

On the Money: INFINZ gives some glowing awards, out of Left Field, and more

OTM this week: Kiwi billions, a roll to die for, where's Wall OTM edition and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Nuclear backsliders, Catholic 'indulgences' and refinery regret

The dangers of blinkered ideology.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Nuclear backsliders, Catholic 'indulgences' and refinery regret
Bloomberg

De Tomaso supercar revival hits speed bump

A lawsuit has been taken out accusing the company's founder of misusing funds.

Bloomberg 5:00am
De Tomaso supercar revival hits speed bump

More Infrastructure

Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor
Infrastructure

Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor

After 11 years at the helm, he will get to range more freely in the business.

Pattrick Smellie 26 May 2023
Let's Get Wellington Moving 'lacks transparency'
Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving 'lacks transparency'

The transport agency is refusing to release a review of the $7.4b transport programme.

Oliver Lewis 26 May 2023
Warning on looming logistics staff shortage
Policy

Warning on looming logistics staff shortage

Pasifika aren't being well-served by the sector, says a new report.

Paul McBeth 25 May 2023
Queenstown Airport set for $350m expansion
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport set for $350m expansion

The evolution to hydrogen and battery-powered aircraft will be part of the upgrade.

Brent Melville 25 May 2023