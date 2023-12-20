Menu
Winston Peters meets Antarctica NZ leaders, raises Scott Base concerns

Foreign minister Winston Peters has concerns about what has happened with the Scott Base redevelopment project since his last stint as minister, in 2020. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
The same week an analysis group reported back on options to progress the troubled Scott Base redevelopment project, foreign affairs minister Winston Peters met leaders of Antarctica NZ to express his concerns.In a statement on Monday, Antarctica NZ (ANZ) chief executive Sarah Williamson said the 10-week options analysis work by the Crown entity had been reported back to the board, chaired by Brian Roche, last week as planned. “Antarctica New Zealand is now refining and costing the presented options, ensuring the final result remains...
