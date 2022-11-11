Menu
Xero shares plunge on CEO Steve Vamos’ imminent departure

CEO Steve Vamos with his replacement, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy and chair David Thodey. (Image: Xero)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
Investors appeared spooked by the news that Xero chief executive Steve Vamos will leave the company next February after nearly five years in the top job, although he will still be available to advise his successor through to the end of May.Xero shares, which trade only on ASX, were down as much as 13.5%, or A$9.77, to A$62.85 on Thursday but had recovered a little late in the NZ afternoon to A$65.07.That was on a day when stock markets around the world were falling, although not as much – the US S&P500 Index shed more than 2% while th...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Reserve Bank open to independent inquiry

National has labelled the central bank's review a “back-patting exercise”.

Rebecca Howard 6:00am

More Infrastructure

Economy

Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians

Aged Care Matters gives PM Jacinda Ardern and finance minister Grant Robertson a wake-up call.

Jenny Ruth 10 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10 Nov 2022
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts half-year dividend

Shareholders will reap the rewards of continued momentum in Mainfreight's diversified global transport and logistics markets.

Brent Melville 10 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Brown declares war on rates

Auckland's mayor says rates will increase by 12% unless action is taken.

Staff reporters 10 Nov 2022