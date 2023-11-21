Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investigations

High risk, low pay: rubbish and recycling workers ‘undervalued’

High risk, low pay: rubbish and recycling workers ‘undervalued’
Waste Management was one of five businesses considered by WorkSafe for a safety intervention. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
In 2021, in a mysterious decision it won’t explain, WorkSafe identified New Zealand’s biggest waste company for a wide-ranging intervention.  Waste Management was one of five companies the agency suggested for a new probe at the time, along with Talley’s, ISO, Alliance and Fonterra.  In the end, Talley’s was the only company selected for a Targeted Complex Intervention (TCI), according to information released under the Official Information Act. WorkSafe describes TCIs as “a collaborative ap...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

More Investigations

NZX50: Who's cutting emissions the quickest?
Investigations NZX50 Carbon Insight

NZX50: Who's cutting emissions the quickest?

Contact Energy reduced its emissions intensity by 24% in one year.

Murray Jones 16 Nov 2023
Self-regulated hearing aid market in need of ‘overhaul’
Health

Self-regulated hearing aid market in need of ‘overhaul’

Questions have been raised about the ethics and structure of the audiology sector.

Murray Jones 10 Nov 2023
Companies turn to tech for third-party emissions data
Investigations

Companies turn to tech for third-party emissions data

But we can't just measure our way out of climate change, says Toitū Envirocare. 

Greg Hurrell 08 Nov 2023
NZX50 Carbon Insight: which sector performed best?
Investigations

NZX50 Carbon Insight: which sector performed best?

The NZX50 contributes an equivalent to 58% of NZ’s total annual carbon emissions.

Murray Jones 01 Nov 2023