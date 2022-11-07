Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to earn more, whether that's through a pay rise or a side hustle. Hosted by Frances Cook.





One of the biggest investments you'll ever make is into your earning power.

I'm a big believer that you can make changes on almost any income, but of course, it's a lot easier to make progress when you're earning more.

The question then can be, do you try to get a pay rise? A promotion? A side hustle? All of the above?

How do you figure out what makes you the most valuable, and then lean into that?

For the latest podcast, I talked to Rosie McCarthy, a career coach, and CEO and founder of Badass Careers.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.





If you have a question about this podcast or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.