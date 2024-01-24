Menu
Hedge funds rake in huge profits betting on catastrophe risk

Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction after it slammed into areas like Matlacha Isles, Florida, in 2022. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
By Sheryl Tian Tong Lee and Gautam Naikwith assistance from Nishant Kumar, Janet Paskin and Stephan KahlFor hedge funds, the science of catastrophes helped generate the best returns of any alternative investment strategy last year.The calculus around natural disasters such as hurricanes and cyclones fed record gains at funds managed by firms including Tenax Capital, Tangency Capital and Fermat Capital Management. All three delivered results that were more than double an industry benchmark, according to public filings, external estimates an...
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter
Economy

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
Technology

From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

In four years Marama Labs has gone from university spin-out to a global footprint.

Greg Hurrell 11:04am
Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead
Primary Sector

Federation Mining expects to produce gold at its Reefton mine by early 2025.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
KiwiSaver performance report: how each fund rated in Nov 2023
KiwiSaver

It was a stellar month, with strong returns for most investors.

Andy Fyers 23 Jan 2024
Cooking the Books podcast: Tips for Airbnb success
Podcasts Free

Discover tricks to make your Airbnb listing stand out from the rest.

Frances Cook 22 Jan 2024
Money Answers: How do I start investing?
Investments Free

How to turn 2024 into the year you become an investor. 

Frances Cook 20 Jan 2024