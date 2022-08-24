See full details
Juicy Fest: How a nostalgic 90s NFT play failed to fire

Murray Jones
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Rapper Ja Rule is one of the acts set to play at Juicy Fest. (Image: Getty)
Additional reporting by Ben MooreNext year, New Zealand is set to be graced with the presence of some of the most iconic faces from 90s/00s hip-hop and RnB. According to Juicy Fest organisers, performing in Napier, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Auckland and Whangārei will be Ne-Yo, Nelly and Ja Rule. (That last name you may recognise from the Fyre Festival debacle. We’ll come back to that later.)But while the acts may be marketing nostalgia, the opportunity to join the ‘Juicy Gang’ it presented was exceedingly modern.&...

