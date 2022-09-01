See full details
'Worst investment I’ve ever made:' the wind down of Maui Capital

Thu, 01 Sep 2022

'Worst investment I’ve ever made:' the wind down of Maui Capital
Paul Chrystall says he is also wearing the pain after some investments did not pay off. (Image: Supplied)
Thu, 01 Sep 2022
Disgruntled investors have written to Maui Capital’s Paul Chrystall, unhappy with the performance of its Aqua fund.As earlier reported, Maui Capital is winding down its last two private equity funds after a reset plan failed.High net worth individuals bought into the Aqua and Indigo funds at $1 a share back in 2008 and 2012.The valuation of Aqua is currently 73c and Indigo 29c, and across its life Aqua has distributed 5c per share and Indigo 52c.   There was a minimum call of $100,000 and both funds raised $250m.  BusinessD...

