KiwiSaver

Fisher Funds appoints Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan

Simon Power: from TV boss to KiwiSaver CEO. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
Former John Key era commerce minister and TVNZ chief executive Simon Power will take the helm at KiwiSaver provider Fisher Funds following the announcement that Bruce McLachlan will retire next February after seven years in the role. Power left politics to spend 10 years in institutional banking at Westpac New Zealand before a brief stint at the state-owned broadcaster, where he left rather than see through a now-doomed merger with Radio NZ that was promoted by the outgoing broadcasting minister, Willie Jackson. McLachlan oversaw the...
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Markets

Another Sanford director exits

Abby Foote exited immediately, Fiona Mackenzie won't stand for re-election.

Staff reporters 11:10am
How did your KiwiSaver perform?
KiwiSaver Exclusive

September was tough for KiwiSavers, but some weathered the storm better than others.

Andy Fyers 5:00am
How does your KiwiSaver fund compare?
KiwiSaver

Most KiwiSaver funds lost money in August, but it's still been a strong year so far.

Andy Fyers 29 Sep 2023
NZ: eighth best place in the world to be old?
Opinion

Natixis rates New Zealand as the eighth-best place to be old.

David Chaplin 27 Sep 2023
Someone needs to turbocharge the KiwiSaver scheme
KiwiSaver

None of the political parties has a plan to boost retirement savings.

Warren Couillault 16 Sep 2023