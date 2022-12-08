Menu
Kiwi Wealth finds Atomic solution to KiwiSaver panic switching

Kiwi Wealth CEO Rhiannon McKinnon says the firm has been using in-app messaging to prevent users making poor fund decisions. (Image: Kiwi Wealth)
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 08 Dec 2022
Kiwi Wealth says local software company Atomic.io has helped it reach customers with advice during the market downturn and prevented panic switching.In 2020, $1.5 billion flowed out of growth KiwiSaver funds into more conservative cash funds as more than 250,000 people panicked amid the share market slump.Many of these savers have been slowly switching back into growth funds or to a fund appropriate for their risk appetite. But many lost out on potential returns in the process.Since then, KiwiSaver providers have been searching for ways to stop...
