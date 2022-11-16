Menu
KiwiSaver switching is down as members fear losses

New Zealanders were rattled by the market collapse. (Image: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
KiwiSaver account transfers are down about 30% compared with last year, because members seem to be afraid that moving between providers will lock in losses. During 2020, large numbers of New Zealanders were rattled by the market collapse and swapped their investments into conservative or cash funds. This was a mistake, because markets bounced back quickly and those who had moved out of equity funds missed the rally. Financial educators responded with a slew of messaging warning investors not to shift funds in a downturn, lest the...
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 12:15pm
Markets

NZ dollar flying high

The kiwi dollar has gained 10.6% in the past month as the greenback falls out of favour. 

Rebecca Howard 12:00pm
Sustainable Finance

NZ 'accelerating backwards' in ESG reporting – KPMG

NZ's top companies are putting access to capital and markets at risk by lagging behind on ESG reporting, KPMG says.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am

