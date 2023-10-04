Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

AI 'as dangerous as a nuclear bomb', says Peter Gluckman

AI 'as dangerous as a nuclear bomb', says Peter Gluckman
Peter Gluckman says AI raises issues of democracy and national security, as well as opportunities. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
News publishers may struggle to force artificial intelligence companies to pay for using their content, one of New Zealand’s leading scientists has warned.Peter Gluckman, president of the Paris-based International Science Council and director of think tank Koi Tū: the Centre for Informed Futures, believes newsgroups will need to be “very specific” about how stories have been used by chatbots as they look for compensation from artificial intelligence (AI) platforms.“If I give a speech based on something I have read in a n...
National vows to single out inflation
Economy

National vows to single out inflation

The government introduced the RBNZ's dual mandate in 2018.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'

The government has given KiwiRail options to ensure iReX can continue.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'
Sport Analysis

Aussie rugby mess shows NZR timed private equity run to perfection

Lightning strikes twice for Brent Impey.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Aussie rugby mess shows NZR timed private equity run to perfection

More Law & Regulation

Alan Reay fails to dismiss CTV building complaint
Law & Regulation

Alan Reay fails to dismiss CTV building complaint

A court has rejected a bid by the retired engineer to set aside a disciplinary hearing.

Oliver Lewis 03 Oct 2023
Wilson Parking's defamation case to go to trial
Law & Regulation

Wilson Parking's defamation case to go to trial

Former Wellington landlord was seeking summary judgement.

Greg Hurrell 03 Oct 2023
Govt presses on with RMA reforms
Law & Regulation

Govt presses on with RMA reforms

Environment minister David Parker has released the draft of a key document.

Ian Llewellyn 02 Oct 2023
Law school staff unhappy in latest survey
Law & Regulation

Law school staff unhappy in latest survey

Academic staff returned worse scores than professional staff. 

Victoria Young and Oliver Lewis 02 Oct 2023