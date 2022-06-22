See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Armstrong Downes creditors fire liquidator

Brent Melville
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Armstrong Downes creditors fire liquidator
The liquidator will also focus on interrelated companies. (Image: ADC)
Brent Melville
Wed, 22 Jun 2022
RELATED
Creditors in failed Wellington construction firm Armstrong Downes Commercial have replaced liquidators Grant Thornton with Auckland-based Waterstone Insolvency.Grant Thornton’s David Ruscoe and Russell Moore were appointed by Tony Doile and Simon Taylor as directors and shareholders in ADC, after the construction firm moved into liquidation on May 2, a victim of fixed contract pricing and building cost escalation.Ruscoe and Moore's first liquidators' report shows the firm, one of the capital’s biggest with about eight buildi...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Retail
Foodstuffs co-operatives opening up wholesale grocery service
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

According to Foodstuffs, for each dollar on the supermarket shelf, supplier costs make up 68 cents

Primary Sector FREE
Dairy prices dip, but farm gate price lifts
Ava Bradley | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

A $10 milk price will be the first double-digit payout on record.

Infrastructure
Fletcher said Gib orders reached double capacity
Staff reporters | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Fletcher's new plant at Tauriko, due to open next year, will increase industry capacity by 30%.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.