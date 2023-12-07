Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Auditor general flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe

Auditor general flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe
Former Callaghan Innovation CEO Victoria Crone presided over a flawed process, the auditor general says. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
The auditor general has delivered a devastating critique of the conduct of Callaghan Innovation and its former chief executive, Victoria Crone, in a major report tabled in Parliament today.The report examines the way Callaghan conducted itself in deciding not to award contracts to We Are Indigo(WIA)/Manaaki, an Auckland-based company offering services to startup firms, in 2022.The auditor general's range of criticisms is broad, but they centre particularly on the failure to properly investigate potential conflicts of interest when it hired...
Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation
Markets

Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation

The carrier has bought an all-electric aircraft from Beta Tech, to be delivered in 2026.

Ben Moore 1:03pm
Markets

Xero, Tourism Holdings, NZME among Deloitte Top 200 winners

The prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday evening.

Staff reporters 11:15am
Xero, Tourism Holdings, NZME among Deloitte Top 200 winners
Markets

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

The review is the first under a new regulatory regime.

Staff reporters 10:00am
ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

More Law & Regulation

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?
Markets

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

The review is the first under a new regulatory regime.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
Finance

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

It comes after its last director quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 06 Dec 2023
Peter Simunovich knocked back again in fishing loan dispute
Finance

Peter Simunovich knocked back again in fishing loan dispute

The court noted the facts were "complex".

Riley Kennedy 06 Dec 2023
RBNZ to stick with existing liquidity metrics
Finance

RBNZ to stick with existing liquidity metrics

A final standard is still some years away.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023