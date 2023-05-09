Menu
Barnaby Hawes appointed Christchurch crown solicitor

Raymond Donnelly & Co has held the crown warrant for Christchurch since 1914. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Tue, 09 May 2023
Barnaby Hawes has been appointed Christchurch crown solicitor from May 8 after serving as the acting crown solicitor since last year.Barrister and solicitor Hawes is a partner in law firm Raymond Donnelly & Co which has held the crown warrant for Christchurch since 1914. He stepped in as acting crown solicitor when fellow partner Mark Zarifeh resigned the warrant. Rival law firm Wynn Williams had supported a bid for the crown warrant but failed to dislodge Raymond Donnelly & Co from its 109-year hold on the position by one of its s...
