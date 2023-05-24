Menu
Bell Gully goes after covid-19 testing company

NZ Rapid Tests supplied nasal and oral covid-19 tests. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 24 May 2023
Top-tier law firm Bell Gully has applied to place a covid-19 testing company linked to Australian man Kody Jenkins into liquidation.Jenkins is the sole director of NZ Rapid Tests, a company registered in 2022 to supply rapid antigen tests, among other products.He is also the director of Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand alcohol company run from the Gold Coast that gave away a 2022 McLaren GT.As BusinessDesk has reported, the giveaway encountered a number of setbacks and Let’s Go was involved in the recent resale of the car.In March,...
Podcasts

Today&#39;s round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Greenpeace and six Taranaki hapū both oppose a hydrogen plant, but for different reasons.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Our weekly roundup of public service news – do you know what a "kludge" is?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Greenpeace and six Taranaki hapū both oppose a hydrogen plant, but for different reasons.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.
Finance

Against all expectations, personal insolvencies declined during the covid era.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Legal workers' union calls for paid overtime
Law & Regulation

A majority of legal workers are routinely working unpaid overtime, a survey suggests.

Oliver Lewis 23 May 2023
Black Robin suspends interest payments
Finance

Payments on convertible notes are being cut as the wholesale investment firm rejigs.

Brent Melville 23 May 2023