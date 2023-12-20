Menu
Building owners score partial win in 'flammable cladding' appeal

The body corporate for luxury beachfront apartments in Mount Maunganui is one of two parties behind the lawsuit. (Image: Cutterscove Resort Apartments)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
The court of appeal has partly overturned a high court ruling on jurisdiction in a fight over aluminium building cladding alleged to be dangerously flammable. The appeal was brought by the body corporate of the three-storey Cutterscove Resort Apartments in Mount Maunganui and by Argosy Property. Argosy’s portfolio included a Burger Fuel building in Auckland and a property in Māngere, south Auckland. All three properties are clad, at least in part, with Alucobond PE and Alucobond Plus, which are aluminium composite panel (ACP) cl...
