Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
New standards for a coal boiler ban have been put in place. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
The government is putting in place its commitment to ban new coal boilers and to phase out existing ones by 2037.Energy minister Megan Woods said the new rules would give “councils the muscle to tackle emissions produced by industrial process heat, which currently produce about eight per cent of Aotearoa New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions”.Using the Resource Management Act (RMA), the national direction will take effect at the end of the year under the National Policy Statement (NPS) and National Environmental Standards (NE...
NZ sharemarket ends the week on a bright note
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends the week on a bright note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed with a gain of 108.35 points or 0.92% to 11,916.47.

Graham Skellern 6:17pm
Property

Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

The downward trend in fan connection should concern NZ Rugby.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

More Law & Regulation

Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute
Finance

Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute

The dispute will go to a full hearing, but that's still some way off.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
RMA reform hydro changes need to go further
Law & Regulation

RMA reform hydro changes need to go further

Arbitrary limits in RMA changes still perplex small hydro generators.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
My three wishes for the workplace
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: My three wishes for the workplace

Let's change the employment relations space in 2024.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Directors’ duties bill delayed for a spruce up
Policy

Directors’ duties bill delayed for a spruce up

Not just in it for the money. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am