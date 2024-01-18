Menu
ComCom gives two weeks to make submissions on Foodstuffs merger

The North Island and South Island co-operatives want to merge. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
The Commerce Commission says the use of market power over suppliers is among the competition issues it will have to consider before deciding whether to allow Foodstuffs to merge its North Island and South Island co-operatives.The watchdog said in a statement of preliminary issues that consideration was at an early stage and other issues may arise through the two-week submission process.Competition in the grocery sector is a hot potato, politically and commercially, with the supermarket duopoly under scrutiny over prices, profits and the use of...
