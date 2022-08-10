See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission will use beefed-up fines to chase non-notified mergers

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Commerce Commission will use beefed-up fines to chase non-notified mergers
Wilson Parking took over a long-term lease to operate the Capital Car Park in central Wellington without seeking clearance. (Image: Google Maps)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 10 Aug 2022
RELATED
The Commerce Commission has released a “greatest hits” of prosecutions against companies that had failed to notify it of acquisitions over recent years.Recently armed with stiffer penalties, thanks to the Commerce Amendment Act 2022, the regulator has reminded companies it can take retrospective action, including forcing divestments. The Commerce Act prohibits the acquisition of a business or its shares if it could substantially lessen competition in a market. The new amendment act increases maximum company fines from $5 millio...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Analysts watch for faltering economy in August earnings
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Reporting seasons begins in earnest next Monday when Contact Energy reports its full-year results.

Opinion
Dr Lu and the zygions: face-based investing
David Chaplin | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

If there is anything valid or useful in the Lu and Teo data, many investors will surely turn to facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence to filter out the fatter-faced fundies.

Energy
Onslow project feasible but difficult, ministers told
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Analysis shows that Lake Onslow has the critical features needed for a large-scale pumped hydro scheme, but will come with a trade-off against environmental, social and cultural values.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.