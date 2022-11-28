Company that caused 2019 gas accident in liquidation

The destroyed home in the suburb of Northwood. (Image: NZME)

The Christchurch gas-fitting company stung for more than $200,000 after causing a large explosion that blew up a house and left several people seriously injured, has ended up in liquidation after not being able to renew its insurance.In 2019, Gas Unlimited, as it was then known, was doing work on a home in the suburb of Northwood, which caused the massive explosion destroying the home and sending debris to the neighbouring properties. The NZ Herald reported in 2020 that the company’s sole director, Gregory Smith, was halfway through...