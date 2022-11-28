Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Company that caused 2019 gas accident in liquidation

Company that caused 2019 gas accident in liquidation
The destroyed home in the suburb of Northwood. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
The Christchurch gas-fitting company stung for more than $200,000 after causing a large explosion that blew up a house and left several people seriously injured, has ended up in liquidation after not being able to renew its insurance.In 2019, Gas Unlimited, as it was then known, was doing work on a home in the suburb of Northwood, which caused the massive explosion destroying the home and sending debris to the neighbouring properties. The NZ Herald reported in 2020 that the company’s sole director, Gregory Smith, was halfway through...
Markets Free MARKET CLOSE

NZ market tracks lower as retirement stocks perk up

Hamilton Hindin Green’s Grant Davies said retirement stocks had seen an “initial bounce”.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost

Nurses working in hospitals are paid between $15,000 and $20,000 more than nurses working in aged care.

Staff reporters 3:35pm
Primary Sector

Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Discipline on capital investment and its dividend policy will be key going forward, said Jarden. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm

More Law & Regulation

Markets

Govt moves towards owning a secondary carbon exchange

A government-owned centralised carbon market exchange had been agreed to in principle.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Opinion

Rebecca Rendle: New #Metoo law: What employers must do

Reporting is not just the responsibility of a victim. No one should look away and do nothing.

Rebecca Rendle 25 Nov 2022
Public sector

Act party wants to 'demolish' work visa rules

It says bureaucratic visa rules should be replaced by demand-based pricing.

Jem Traylen 24 Nov 2022
Law & Regulation

Limited liability for councils over climate warnings

There's been pushback from landowners over the publishing of climate risks.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Nov 2022