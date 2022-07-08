Convicted businessman fighting charities faces more sex charges

See full details
Law & Regulation

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

The high court at Auckland is considering a 'blessing application'. (Image: Getty)
Two wealthy charities that seek to dissociate themselves from an unnamed businessman convicted last year of indecent assault – and who faces more charges – must provide him with documented evidence of the convictions' financial and reputational fallout on them, the high court in Auckland has ruled.  Justice Neil Campbell ruled that the trusts, together worth more than $30 million, needed to provide the businessman with documents that would help reinforce or weaken their case for cutting their association with him.Some of th...

