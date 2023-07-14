Menu
Countdown pharmacies appeal against quashing of licences to operate

Countdown pharmacies appeal against quashing of licences to operate
Countdown pharmacies can continue to operate following appeal. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 14 Jul 2023
Countdown pharmacies can stay open for now after appealing a high court ruling that their pharmacy licences were unlawful and invalid. GDL Rx No 8 Ltd, a company that operates Countdown pharmacies, lodged an appeal on July 13. On the same day, Justice Cheryl Gwyn granted an interim stay of her June 15 order to quash those licences. Other parties in the dispute have until July 20 to file any response to the interim ruling. Justice Gwyn wrote that a stay on setting aside the pharmacy licences should remain until the appeal was reso...
