See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Court keeps prominent family's commercial dispute under wraps

Victoria Young
Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Court keeps prominent family's commercial dispute under wraps
BusinessDesk is limited in what it can say about the dispute. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Wed, 10 Aug 2022
RELATED
High court judges are keeping a commercial dispute about a “widely known” family under wraps as the fight moves to arbitration.Heavy secrecy orders prevent BusinessDesk from reporting the names, addresses, occupations or any other identifying particulars of the parties.However, we can say that the proceeding alleges breaches of the Companies Act and of contract.It involves one member of the family suing the family company and other members of the family. It was filed last year and has been moved to private arbitration, court do...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
A2 Milk sinks 11% as FDA defers new approvals
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

The FDA is deferring any further review at this time of all pending applications, according to A2 Milk. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

The wettest month on record has passed, so it's time to enjoy your daily quiz while basking in the sunlight. 

Technology
Google Cloud commits to launching NZ region
Ben Moore | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Google Cloud said the region will have three zones but is coy on when and where, saying it will “share more details soon”.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.