DealWatch: Slowdown in the run up to Christmas

Russell McVeagh's Mei Fern Johnson said energy transition is a hot area (Image: Supplied).

Victoria Young

Fonterra's $1.06 billion deal to sell its Chilean unit Soprole to Gloria Foods was announced on Friday, showing there are still big deals to be done, despite a few slow months for the country's top M&A lawyers. The kiwi dairy giant said it hired Chilean firm Cariola Díez Pérez Cotapos SpA with a team led by partner Andrea Saffie and also used MinterEllisonRuddWatts partner Issac Stewart. A report in the Chilean press suggested Simpson Grierson had acted for the pur...