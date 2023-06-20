Menu
Eric Watson’s insider trading trial set for April

Last year, Eric Watson said he believed the SEC filing was without merit. (Image: NZME)
Denise McNabb
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
An insider trading case brought against Eric Watson is set down for a five-day trial starting on April 1, 2024, in the southern district of New York court.Watson has not yet responded to the civil enforcement action brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in mid 2021. After failing to find the beleaguered New Zealand businessman, the commission published its summons in the New York Times repeatedly during October and November before obtaining a certificate of default against him on Feb 3. The SEC said it did not file a d...
Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac
Retail

The bank's quarterly index rose 5.4 points but remains in gloomy territory. 

Staff reporters 10:09am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Hipkins visits a changed China

The prime minister is visiting China amidst headwinds for NZ's exports there.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Judge: Waterstone Insolvency appointment to Claymark subsidiaries invalid
Law & Regulation

The judgment was delivered on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
How a Wainuiomata chemist took on Countdown and won
Law & Regulation

Clive's Chemist will focus on enhanced healthcare services after the high court win.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
MSD disputes claims it's failing to chase wage subsidy cheats
Law & Regulation

The ministry said it has recouped $3m from wage subsidy misuse through the courts.

Greg Hurrell 19 Jun 2023
Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors
Finance

The first liquidators appointment was invalid. 

Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023