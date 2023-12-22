Menu
EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry

The EV dream slows down as the emissions carrot and stick scheme is canned from next year. (Image: BYD)
Brent Melville
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
A report from the Ministry of Transport says the previous government's clean car feebate system was skewed towards wealthier New Zealanders, with lower-income buyers faced with spilldown increases in the pre-owned market as a result.In its regulatory impact statement (RIS), which was prepared before the government suspended the need for them when repealing some existing laws, the ministry noted "difficulties in achieving a financially sustainable and self-financing scheme".The RIS was prepared in anticipation of the new government...
