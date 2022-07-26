See full details
EY counters Fuji Xerox negligence claim

Victoria Young
Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Fuji claims three executives were responsible for inappropriate accounting categorisation of revenues. (Photo: Deposit Photos).
Fuji Xerox NZ’s former auditor, EY, will fight negligence allegations against it by counterclaiming, a new court judgment reveals.The company, now called Fujifilm Business Innovation New Zealand, will finally have its case heard next month, against former photocopying executives Neil Whittaker, Mark Allright and Gavin Pollard.EY is the fourth defendant in the suit.Fujifilm launched the proceedings in 2017 after an NBR investigation alleged fraud at the photocopying firm.An independent report commissioned by Japanese parent Fujifilm Holdin...

