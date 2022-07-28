See full details
Financial Markets Authority report says ethical fund disclosure is insufficient

Dan Brunskill
Thu, 28 Jul 2022

The FMA's Paul Gregory said investors often relied on “a leap of faith” when choosing. (Image: Supplied)
Ethical investment funds are not providing enough information for customers to make an informed decision about where to invest, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) says.The regulator has reviewed claims made by 14 Kiwisaver and other managed funds that use words such as sustainable, responsible, or ethical in their names.It found that all the funds fell short of expectations in at least one area, with most funds needing multiple improvements.“These deficiencies mean that it is difficult, or in some cases impossible, for an investor to f...

