Law & Regulation

FMA files proceedings against AA Insurance

The FMA's Margot Gatland says the case was one of several caused by system errors and process failures. (Image: FMA)
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
The Financial Markets Authority is going after AA Insurance for failing to apply multi-policy discounts and overcharging customers over several years, resulting in $11.12 million in overcharges.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has filed high court proceedings alleging the insurer breached section 22 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act by misleading customers about its multi-policy discount offer in marketing material between 2015 and 2020. The marketing material said existing policyholders who added another policy would receive the m...
Local government wants certainty over $6b fund
Infrastructure

Local government wants certainty over $6b fund

Mayors want greater clarity around a flagship $6 billion resilience fund.

Oliver Lewis 4:15pm
Finance

Brown proposes partial airport share sale

Mayor says council won't "squander" proceeds of airport share sales.

Staff reporters 3:50pm
Politics

Michael Wood to face parliamentary probe

After a preliminary review, the registrar determined an inquiry was warranted.

Staff reporters 12:39pm
Court of appeal rules Uber appeal can be heard
Law & Regulation

Court of appeal rules Uber appeal can be heard

The court of appeal has granted leave for ride-sharing app Uber to appeal a ruling made by the employment court that found four Uber drivers were employees, not contractors. Last year, Chief Judge Christina Inglis ruled the relationship the drivers had with the global rideshare b...

Staff reporters 4:38pm
Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’
Property

Brent Melville: Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’

‘Mum and pop’ investors have become casualties of unregulated market.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Regulators look once more into FE Investments breaches
Finance

Regulators look once more into FE Investments breaches

The failed lender left some hefty creditors in its wake. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday
Law & Regulation

Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday

A judgment is expected to be delivered on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 07 Jun 2023