Law & Regulation

FMA suspends The Property Crowd's crowdfunding licence for multiple violations

Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has suspended the crowdfunding provider licence of The Property Crowd (TPC) after multiple violations of its obligations.According to TPC's website, the company offers a platform for investors to acquire a fractional ownership share in real estate through its PropertyShares product.Paul Gregory, the FMA's acting director of capital markets, said TPC had shown a poor understanding of its regulatory obligations through its ongoing non-compliance.“The ongoing lack of information from TPC hinders...
Law & Regulation

Huhu Studios liquidator: covid caused a 'financial disaster’

The company went into liquidation last month.

Riley Kennedy 4:00pm
Sustainable Finance

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia

Moving a slice of large KiwiSaver provider funds into private companies could help.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am