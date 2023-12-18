Menu
Former CTO seeks to oust Youtap CEO - again

Former Youtap chief technology officer Mike Johnston has taken employment proceedings against the company. (Image: LinkedIn)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
Youtap’s former chief technology officer, Mike Johnston, is once again attempting to oust the company’s chief executive, according to leaked communications.The digital payments provider is holding its annual meeting this week, where Johnston, who has proceedings in the Employment Relations Authority against the company, is set to table several motions.They include a motion of no confidence in the chief executive, Chris Jones, a constitution alteration to allow the removal of the chief executive by shareholders, the removal of the ch...
GenAI costs: navigating a market in flux
Markets

GenAI costs: navigating a market in flux

Uncertainty over new technology, but three NZ companies confidently use it.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Markets

'Christmas cheer' for Auckland airport: Analysts

Watchdog issues final decisions on its 7-yearly review of regulated airports.

John Anthony 5:00am
Finance Analysis

Mevo on track for $4 million capital raise

Car-share innovator Mevo is attracting crowdfunding. Can it meet its growth goals?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Argo Navis owes more than $2m
Law & Regulation

Argo Navis owes more than $2m

Test launches were not successful enough to attract additional funding, report says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Where in the world is Jay McLaren-Harris?
Law & Regulation

Where in the world is Jay McLaren-Harris?

MHRJ Management was designed to manage events across the globe.

Riley Kennedy 15 Dec 2023
Standout employment cases of 2023
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Standout employment cases of 2023

Three of the most fascinating judgments relating to workplace issues.

Rebecca Rendle 15 Dec 2023