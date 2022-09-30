See full details
Fraud victim's alleged 'smear campaign' grounds for permanent name suppression court told

Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Fraud victim's alleged 'smear campaign' grounds for permanent name suppression court told
The convicted man and four connected land companies were given name suppression during the trial. (Image: Getty)
Companies associated with a convicted businessman should have permanent name suppression in part because the man’s victim had allegedly waged a smear campaign against the companies, the court of appeal heard on Friday.On Aug 18, the businessman was found guilty of 45 dishonesty charges out of 49 before a high court jury in Auckland. The conviction arose out of his role as administration manager for a company, with offending occurring from January 2006 to December 2013. The fraud sum was alleged to have been more than $1 million....

