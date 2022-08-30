See full details
Govt moves to widen GST net

Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Revenue minister David Parker has introduced the annual tax bill. (Image: Supplied)
Tue, 30 Aug 2022
The government is going to require digital platforms providing services such as ridesharing and food delivery to collect and pay GST.The Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill introduced into Parliament today requires digital platforms to collect GST on ridesharing, food and beverage delivery, and short-stay and visitor accommodation provided in New Zealand and return it to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).Another proposal is to exempt public transport from fringe benefit tax (FBT).Revenue mini...

