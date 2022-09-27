See full details
Govt presses ahead with directors' duties bill despite warning

Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Govt presses ahead with directors' duties bill despite warning
Legal experts say the new directors' law has good intentions but will cause confusion. (Image: Depositphotos)
The government is pressing ahead with a bill that could widen company director duties despite legal experts warning it's pointless virtue-signalling that could cause confusion.The Companies (Directors Duties) Amendment Bill was drawn from the members’ ballot last September, but was put on hold by the sponsoring MP, Labour’s Duncan Webb.Last week, the bill re-emerged and MPs began the first reading debate.The wording in the bill as drafted amends the Companies Act to clarify that a director may take into account environmental, so...

