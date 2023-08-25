Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Hospitality industry slams new alcohol supply rules

Hospitality industry slams new alcohol supply rules
There are fears of unintended consequences for licence-holders. (Image: R&G)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
The Sale & Supply of Alcohol Act (Community Participation) Bill will serve to marginalise local communities, putting decision-making in the hands of outside influencers, alcohol and hospitality lobby groups say. The bill, which passed its third reading in parliament on Thursday, makes several changes, including allowing any individual or group to object to a licence application, removing the ability for parties to appeal provisional local alcohol policies and removing the ability to cross-examine at alcohol licensing hearings.Justice m...
Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga
Infrastructure

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga

Results buoyed by positive first half and residual shipping congestion.

Brent Melville 11:05am
Markets

Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall

Vector says it is in a critical decade as the economy electrifies.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall
Infrastructure

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest

The penalty also has interest on top.

Paul McBeth 9:30am
Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest

More Law & Regulation

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest
Infrastructure

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest

The penalty also has interest on top.

Paul McBeth 9:30am
Law Society says it wants a new regulator
Policy

Law Society says it wants a new regulator

The society will be hoping the government picks up the phone.

Oliver Lewis 24 Aug 2023
How to Talley(s) the cost of a life
Law & Regulation

Victoria Young: How to Talley(s) the cost of a life

What's half a million dollars to Talley’s Group Limited?

Victoria Young 23 Aug 2023
Wellington barrister Dale La Hood appointed to high court
Law & Regulation

Wellington barrister Dale La Hood appointed to high court

His successful prosecutions included the Skinner & Rowley tax case and Lombard Finance.

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2023