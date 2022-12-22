Huhu Studios liquidator: covid caused a 'financial disaster’

Trevor Yaxley. (Image: NZME)

Well-known animation filmmaker Huhu Studios has ended up in liquidation with the pandemic creating a “financial disaster” for the company.The Auckland-based company, which had studios in China, produced “positive-value” animated film and television products aimed at children.As well as producing its own products, it also produced content for third parties.While its cornerstone shareholder is a Singapore-based holding company, it was founded by Trevor Yaxley – who was a director.Yaxley, through Tanley Limited &ndash...