Huhu Studios liquidator: covid caused a 'financial disaster’

Trevor Yaxley. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
Well-known animation filmmaker Huhu Studios has ended up in liquidation with the pandemic creating a “financial disaster” for the company.The Auckland-based company, which had studios in China, produced “positive-value” animated film and television products aimed at children.As well as producing its own products, it also produced content for third parties.While its cornerstone shareholder is a Singapore-based holding company, it was founded by Trevor Yaxley – who was a director.Yaxley, through Tanley Limited &ndash...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Sustainable Finance

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia

Moving a slice of large KiwiSaver provider funds into private companies could help.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Tech in 2023: hell, it can’t be worse than this year

The five predictions for the year ahead and what it would mean for tech, through a decidedly New Zealand lens.

Peter Griffin 5:00am

Law & Regulation

The Property Crowd's crowdfunding licence suspended

Investors could be putting their money at risk unless The Property Company resolves several compliance issues, the FMA says.

Greg Hurrell 11:15am
Property

Are banks Nimbys?

Some banks can require customers to notify them of zoning changes.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Privacy Commissioner launches probe into Mercury IT breach

An order prevents the publication and distribution of the information obtained in the attack.

Staff reporters 21 Dec 2022
Primary Sector

Contested methane measure on the table for review

The best measure for the global warming impact of methane emissions remains a live debate.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Dec 2022