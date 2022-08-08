See full details
Law & Regulation

James Hardie cladding did not cause homeowners' leaky homes, appeal court told

Greg Hurrell
Mon, 08 Aug 2022

James Hardie cladding did not cause homeowners' leaky homes, appeal court told
Leaky buildings at Armoy Place in Botany Downs were among many that had to be reclad. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 08 Aug 2022
Harditex house cladding was a well-designed product when combined with competent design and good workmanship practices, the court of appeal in Wellington has heard.Last year, a group of 144 homeowners lost their high court case against James Hardie after failing to prove the company’s Harditex sheet cladding was defective and was responsible for their homes leaking. The plaintiffs last week argued in their appeal that the cladding was not weathertight and that James Hardie had not designed any cavity behind the cladding to let penetr...

