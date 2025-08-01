Menu
James Kirkpatrick Group gets consent for Karangahape Rd mass timber office tower

A render of the planned mass timber office building on Karangahape Rd. (Image: JKG)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
A mass timber office building that became a flashpoint for disagreements about the Resource Management Act has received resource consent.James Kirkpatrick Group (JKG) had its initial application for the 11-storey, $100 million project in Auckland rejected by a panel of independent commissioners earlier this year.The decision hinged, in part, on a heritage overlay that applied to the site at 538 Karangahape Rd, which is currently vacant but formerly housed Torpedo 7.After JKG appealed the decision to the Environment Court, the Auckland Council a...
