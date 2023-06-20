Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Judge: Damien Grant and Adam Botterill appointment to Claymark subsidiaries invalid

Judge: Damien Grant and Adam Botterill appointment to Claymark subsidiaries invalid
Waterstone Insolvency's Damien Grant is considering an appeal. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
A high court judge has declared Damien Grant and Adam Botterill’s appointment as liquidators to subsidiaries within the collapsed-Claymark Group as invalid.In December 2019, Brendon Gibson, Grant Graham and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners were appointed the receivers to the group after a deal to buy the country’s biggest manufacturer and exporter of premium pine products fell through.  New Zealand Future Forest Partnership had agreed to buy Claymark’s local and US operations, taking on more than 500 staff across six man...
Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac
Retail

Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac

The bank's quarterly index rose 5.4 points but remains in gloomy territory. 

Staff reporters 10:09am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Primary Sector

Hipkins visits a changed China

The prime minister is visiting China amidst headwinds for NZ's exports there.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Hipkins visits a changed China

More Law & Regulation

How a Wainuiomata chemist took on Countdown and won
Law & Regulation

How a Wainuiomata chemist took on Countdown and won

Clive's Chemist will focus on enhanced healthcare services after the high court win.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Eric Watson’s insider trading trial set for April
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson’s insider trading trial set for April

The businessman is believed to be living in London after a stint in Ibiza, Spain.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
MSD disputes claims it's failing to chase wage subsidy cheats
Law & Regulation

MSD disputes claims it's failing to chase wage subsidy cheats

The ministry said it has recouped $3m from wage subsidy misuse through the courts.

Greg Hurrell 19 Jun 2023
Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors
Finance

Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors

The first liquidators appointment was invalid. 

Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023