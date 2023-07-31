Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay insider trading case won't get 'out of first gear'

Jury told crown's Pushpay insider trading case won't get 'out of first gear'
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
“At its heart, this is a simple case,” Meredith Connell litigator Andy Luck told jurors at the Pushpay insider trading trial, which began this week.Opening remarks at the four-week trial for the person at the centre of the Pushpay insider trading case – who continues to be granted name suppression – took place on Monday afternoon.Luck appeared with Brian Dickey for the crown in the jury trial, and John Dixon KC appeared for the defendant before Justice Ian Gault.Luck spent nearly an hour taking jurors through what the cr...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence
Infrastructure

Parker: '$2.8b hole in National's transport plan'

The transport minister says National's costings for four highways are $2.8b short.

Oliver Lewis 5:25pm
Parker: '$2.8b hole in National's transport plan'

More Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m
Property

Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m

Winton Land is claiming damages against Kāinga Ora of $138.5 million plus costs, as an estimate of its losses as a result of the government housing agency's alleged anti-competitive conduct.The residential developer, listed on both the NZ and Australian stock exchanges, launc...

Staff reporters 6:30pm
Mitre 10 Tauranga cops $500k fine for use of land covenants
Law & Regulation

Mitre 10 Tauranga cops $500k fine for use of land covenants

The ruling sets a precedent for penalties for anti-competitive land covenants.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Pushpay accused keeps name suppression as trial starts
Law & Regulation

Pushpay accused keeps name suppression as trial starts

The defendant has again pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ella Somers 1:04pm