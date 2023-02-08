Keep space above it all, Rocket Lab says

Officials want to know how to make the most of space and aerospace industries. (Image: Rocket Lab)

Rocket Lab wants policymakers to come up with separate strategies to make the most out of the country’s aerospace and space industries to make sure each one gets its due. In response to the Ministry of Economic Development’s consultation on developing an aerospace strategy, Rocket Lab said the structure was sound, if lacking in detail, and was watered down by attempting to combine aerospace and space activities. “Separating aerospace and space would provide the necessary focus to home in on sector-specific opportunit...