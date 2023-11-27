Menu
Ken Wikeley, Eric Watson's judgment against Owen Glenn obtained by 'fraud'

Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
A high court judge has ruled that businessmen Ken Wikeley and Eric Watson have to “desist” from pursuing an apparent coal agreement at the centre of the global litigation against fellow New Zealander Owen Glenn, saying the default judgment was obtained by fraud.The legal fight centres around an apparent agreement Watson, who is now subject to bankruptcy proceedings in NZ, signed on behalf of Glenn more than a decade ago. Glenn only learned of the deal last year when his Kea Investments and its UK solicitors received a statutory...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide

The end of the property boom is diminishing homeownership as a path to wealth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Retail

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 5:00am
More Law & Regulation

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat
Property

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

Council bulldozes idea of a $28m micro-mobility centre proposed for the site.

Brent Melville 24 Nov 2023
BX Foods intends to file statements by Jan, lawyer says
Finance

BX Foods intends to file statements by Jan, lawyer says

It once said the audit process was 'unduly onerous and burdensome'. 

Riley Kennedy 23 Nov 2023
Roundup back under the microscope in NZ
Primary Sector

Roundup back under the microscope in NZ

Glyphosate hasn't been reassessed since it was approved in the 1970s.

Paul McBeth 22 Nov 2023
Repeat fraudster permanently banned as director
Law & Regulation

Repeat fraudster permanently banned as director

Serial fraudster Raymond Anthony Andrews has been permanently banned from being a company director, promoter or taking part in the management of any company.Justice Anne Hinton in the high court at Auckland issued her decision on Friday, granting the Registrar of Companies’ appli...

Staff reporters 21 Nov 2023